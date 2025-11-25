WEAK HORSE: Iran loses control of the Houthis.

Iran has lost control of the Houthis in Yemen and is struggling to hold together what is left of its “axis of resistance” forces around the Middle East, Iranian officials say.

The officials have described how the rebels in Yemen, who regularly attack global shipping lanes, have stopped taking orders from Tehran.

“The Houthis have gone rogue for a while and are now really rebels,” a senior Iranian official told The Telegraph from Tehran. “They do not listen to Tehran as much as they used to.”

The official added: “It’s not just the Houthis – some groups in Iraq are also acting as if we never had any contact with them.”

The Houthis are Iran’s last remaining significant proxy force after Israel destroyed Hezbollah’s top command and what remains of Hamas was cut off by the siege of Gaza.