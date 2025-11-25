GOOD AND HARD, FUN CITY:
The Mamdani administration is going to be a Voltron of the dumbest ideas on policing, education, economics, housing, and public transit all coming together.
This is the big moment for stupid people with bottomless self regard who somehow haven’t been chastened by the past 5… https://t.co/FbGT0OG8Qo
— Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) November 25, 2025
Zohran "I no longer want to abolish the NYPD" Mamdani hires… *checks notes*… vocal police abolitionist Alex Vitale to work on "community safety." https://t.co/l1kPxp9ilO
— Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) November 25, 2025
This is who's advising Zohran on policing. https://t.co/aRPNq4Uiie
— Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) November 25, 2025
UPDATE: Mayor-elect Mamdani’s pick for community safety committee Alex Vitale is anti-cop professor who penned The End of Policing.