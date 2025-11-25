IT’S ALWAYS PROJECTION WITH THESE PEOPLE: Just the News does a deep dive into what Matt Taibbi called “a stunt”, namely, the plea to U.S. military servicemembers to join the “Resistance” against Trump.

It’s one thing to say that POTUS is issuing “illegal orders,” but if you say that, you need to be able to show what you’re talking about. But Just the News pointed out that Democrats had made the allegation, but when asked for an example, whiffed badly:

“When asked to give an example of a current illegal order by Trump, [Rep.] Crow did not give one, saying, “He has a history of doing this, and if we wait until the moment that he gives a manifestly unlawful order to a young soldier, then we have failed them. We have to start that conversation now and get people thinking about the distinction, which is exactly what we did.”

Crow wasn’t the only Democrat to make the baseless allegation and then later admit they had no idea what they were talking about:

“[Rep.] Slotkin said on Sunday on This Week on ABC “to my knowledge, I — I am not aware of things that are illegal” that had been ordered by Trump, “but certainly there are some legal gymnastics that are going on with these Caribbean strikes and everything related to Venezuela.”

The methodology of mendacity seems to have permeated the mindset of Democrats for quite a while. I’m reminded of the episode when then Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid flat-out lied, claiming that Mitt Romney “never paid taxes.”

When caught out, The Washington Post noted that Reid expressed no contrition, and glibly replied: “Romney didn’t win, did he?”

No action is immoral if it obstructs Bad Orange Man.