2026 PREVIEW: The ‘ShamWow guy’ is running for Congress in Texas.

Offer Vince Shlomi, the once-prominent infomercial pitchman, is running for Congress in Texas, according to a filing with the state’s Republican Party.

Shlomi is running for the seat held by Republican Rep. John Carter, 84, who has served more than two decades in Congress. Carter announced earlier this month he’d run for re-election, so Shlomi has an uphill battle against an entrenched incumbent.

The former pitchman, best known for his role selling the “ShamWow” towel, told Fox News that he wants to “destroy wokeism” in Congress and that he’s been motivated by the “political infighting in the country” to run and “make America happy.”