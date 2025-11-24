PARTY LIKE IT’S 1939: Germany wants to build Europe’s strongest army – a new conscription bill is moving that closer.

The coalition government is hoping a new bill agreed upon last week will help make this a reality, bolstering Germany’s forces in the face of the perceived threat from Russia and a significant shift in US foreign policy.

The sweeping new reforms will see Germany attempt to boost its numbers to 260,000 soldiers, up from around 180,000 currently, in addition to an extra 200,000 reservists, by 2035.

In the first instance, the drive will focus on voluntary enlistment, with greater incentives for those who sign up, including a monthly starting salary of €2,600 ($3,000) – an increase of €450 from the current level.

If the new quotas are not met, the government will have the option of mandatory call-ups, where necessary.

From next year, all 18-year-olds will receive a questionnaire about their interest in serving. For men, answering this will be compulsory. From 2027, men aged 18 will also have to undergo mandatory medical examinations.