ILLEGAL ALIEN STOLE A MAN’S IDENTITY AND MADE HIS LIFE HELL; NEW YORK TIMES CALLS THE ILLEGAL A VICTIM:

Obviously, Vincent is the victim. The whole community, which has never met his victims, rallies around Vincent. Because they are kind.

This is the logic of the liberal mind, which focuses on the sob stories of the “victims” they choose to care about, and only those people. It is because of such people that career criminals walk the streets and terrorize others.

“Sure, that guy has 72 arrests and eventually throws gasoline on a woman and lights her on fire, but he had a tough childhood!”

In recent pieces, I have written about the necessary cruelty that makes society possible. It is true enough that Vincent came here for a better life than he could have had in Guatemala, and that he has not been intentionally cruel as far as we know (although, really, do you trust the Times to tell us if he were a wife-beater?), but society has rules for a reason.