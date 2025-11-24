ILLEGAL ALIEN STOLE A MAN’S IDENTITY AND MADE HIS LIFE HELL; NEW YORK TIMES CALLS THE ILLEGAL A VICTIM:
Illegal aliens are of course the victims when illegal aliens steal the identities of citizens.
Always the victims. https://t.co/xLi5y3ZHYo
— Sunny (@sunnyright) November 24, 2025
* * * * * * * *
Obviously, Vincent is the victim. The whole community, which has never met his victims, rallies around Vincent. Because they are kind.
This is the logic of the liberal mind, which focuses on the sob stories of the “victims” they choose to care about, and only those people. It is because of such people that career criminals walk the streets and terrorize others.
“Sure, that guy has 72 arrests and eventually throws gasoline on a woman and lights her on fire, but he had a tough childhood!”
In recent pieces, I have written about the necessary cruelty that makes society possible. It is true enough that Vincent came here for a better life than he could have had in Guatemala, and that he has not been intentionally cruel as far as we know (although, really, do you trust the Times to tell us if he were a wife-beater?), but society has rules for a reason.
Exit quote: “And Kluver is white, so really, he is the privileged one and should be happy to help out his brown brother, who suffers from oppression that is almost as bad as Michelle Obama’s.”
As Pinch Sulzberger was quoted as saying in 1991, “alienating older white male readers means ‘we’re doing something right.'”
Note the framing of the Times’ headline:
I love how The New York Times headlines this like there’s some equal right an illegal has to someone else’s social security number.
“Two men, one identity”
No, it’s one man, one identity. The other guy is just a thief. https://t.co/3Kw1ZlOB2Q
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 24, 2025
Just so you see how the psy-op works, the NYT paints two men as morally equivalent:
Man 1 is a law abiding American who did nothing wrong. Had his identity stolen, life thrown into chaos.
Man 2 is an illegal alien, broke into the country multiple times, deported multiple times,… https://t.co/Cl1mZWLsgE
— Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 24, 2025