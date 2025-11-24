SHOOTING NEWS: Taking the Temperature of the Hard Left Gun Culture at a Brutality Shooting Match.

EVEN BEFORE KIRK’S death, right-wing personalities like Andy Ngo were sharing images of trans people taking up arms on social media, implying they present a threat. Following the arrest of Kirk shooting suspect Tyler Robinson, that paranoia reached a fever pitch, with many ostensible supporters of the Second Amendment suggesting trans people be stripped of their arms. “How much do you want to bet we are going to find out there is a Trans terror cell that groomed Tyler Robinson and possibly even provided him with the gun to kill Charlie?” asked MAGA influencer Laura Loomer on X on September 13, following up with a slur. “There are literally shooting clubs now where Trannies meet up to learn how to shoot rifles and they wear shirts that say ‘Kill fascists’ and ‘the 2nd Amendment is for shooting cops.’ They are training for war. It’s very dangerous.”

READER, THEY ARE not training for war. Certainly not at this event.

Instead, I’ve been getting the tea about how Brutality matches are a kink-friendly space from Deviant Ollam, a 48-year-old hacker and guntuber with an “arm trans women” patch above his right butt cheek and “Abolish ICE” stickers he’s handing out freely. Ollam is poly, pansexual, and currently figuring out his status with Gun Bunny. The two of them, who have 180,000 and 22,000 YouTube subscribers, respectively, affectionately hold each other throughout the weekend. Bunny’s boyfriend, who is married, poly, and wearing a “Pro Gun, Pro Gay, A Better Way 2A” shirt, is also here.