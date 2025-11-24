IT SURE FEELS THAT WAY BEFORE THE COFFEE KICKS IN: Aging Is Not Something We Have to Accept as Inevitable. “I actually call it a meta-disease, in the sense that it is the cause behind almost every other disease. So it’s like the molecular damage, the DNA mutations, the telomere loss, even the epigenetic changes accumulate over lifespan and lead to these diverse diseases. But they’re all really being caused by aging. So it’s like the generative mechanism behind all of them. It’s the cause and the diseases are the effect.”