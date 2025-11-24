THE NEWS JUST KEEPS GETTING WEIRDER: The Skies Empty Over Caracas As the Dictator Dances. “What I can report today is that Maduro is still trying to appeal to the American public to stop Donald Trump from invading his country and crying about imperialism. Last week, he did it by singing “Imagine” by John Lennon and claiming he has some sort of direct line to Jesus, who will protect Venezuela from the yanquis.”