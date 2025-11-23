NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: AOC seeks money for Thanksgiving turkey giveaway—donations go straight to campaign through ActBlue.

The outlet reported that an email was sent out by Ocasio-Cortez that stated, “Thanksgiving is two weeks away. Will you chip in $5 or anything you can today to help us bring the joy of the holiday season into homes around NYC this year?”

However, clicking on the contribution link sends those who read the email to a campaign fundraising page on the Democrat donations platform, ActBlue. Those submitting donations were prompted to make one-time or repeated donations, the outlet reported.

After selecting a dollar amount, there was also a disclosure that states the appeal is “paid for by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Congress” and that the donations do not qualify for charitable donations.