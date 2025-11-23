AI: Google tells employees it must double capacity every 6 months to meet AI demand.

During an all-hands meeting earlier this month, Google’s AI infrastructure head Amin Vahdat told employees that the company must double its serving capacity every six months to meet demand for artificial intelligence services, reports CNBC. The comments show a rare look at what Google executives are telling its own employees internally. Vahdat, a vice president at Google Cloud, presented slides to its employees showing the company needs to scale “the next 1000x in 4-5 years.”

While a thousandfold increase in compute capacity sounds ambitious by itself, Vahdat noted some key constraints: Google needs to be able to deliver this increase in capability, compute, and storage networking “for essentially the same cost and increasingly, the same power, the same energy level,” he told employees during the meeting. “It won’t be easy but through collaboration and co-design, we’re going to get there.”

It’s unclear how much of this “demand” Google mentioned represents organic user interest in AI capabilities versus the company integrating AI features into existing services like Search, Gmail, and Workspace. But whether users are using the features voluntarily or not, Google isn’t the only tech company struggling to keep up with a growing user base of customers using AI services.

Major tech companies are in a race to build out data centers. Google competitor OpenAI is planning to build six massive data centers across the US through its Stargate partnership project with SoftBank and Oracle, committing over $400 billion in the next three years to reach nearly 7 gigawatts of capacity.