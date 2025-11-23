EXCLUSIVE: Trump tells Just the News he will designate Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization.

The president’s announcement came just days after Just the News published a long expose on the Muslim Brotherhood’s activities and growing concerns inside the Trump administration. Trump has been considering the move since his first administration.

The Muslim Brotherhood is an Islamist group founded nearly a century ago in Egypt but with chapters, parties, and affiliated movements around the world.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week designated the MB and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as being “foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations.” CAIR has denied the label and sued the Texas government. According to Politico, “CAIR says that proclamation, which bars its members from buying land in Texas, violates its members’ constitutional property and free speech rights.”

Republicans in the House and the Senate, along with some Democrats, have been pushing the State Department to designate the Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization. Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated in August that the designation of the MB as a foreign terrorist organization was “in the works” but that the process was a lengthy and careful one, including because the MB has numerous branches and affiliates to examine individually.