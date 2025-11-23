STANDARDS: C students will get automatic college admission in California.

There are fewer 18-year-olds and more wariness about college costs. “The number of high school graduates entering higher education is about to begin a projected 15-year drop, starting with the class now being recruited,” writes Marcus. “That’s on top of a 13 percent decline over the last 15 years.”

“The reality is, the overwhelming majority of universities are struggling to put butts in seats. And they need to do everything that they can to make it easier for students and their families,” said Kevin Krebs, founder of the college admission consulting firm HelloCollege.