THE ONLY STRATEGY THAT WORKS AGAINST WEAPONIZED LANGUAGE:

3. Shift the Conversation to Shared Moral Ground

Progressives still claim to value:

fairness

autonomy

freedom of conscience

diversity of thought

basic dignity

So stand inside their stated principles:

“We both believe people should speak without fear. That’s the principle I’m defending.”

Radicals can’t reject their own values without revealing themselves. Normal people respond instantly to shared moral ground.

The People You Cannot Reach

Accept this early to avoid wasting energy. You cannot reason with:

people whose politics function as religion

purity activists

Antifa-style street ideologues

online radicals addicted to emotional escalation

anyone who treats emotions as truth and words as ritual

These people aren’t debating. They’re policing. And they are not your audience.

Your audience is everyone watching, the people who still believe language has meaning, that disagreement isn’t violence, and that labels should not replace arguments. Be true to them, not your “debate” opponent.