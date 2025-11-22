THEATER KID QUIVERS:
Jack looked like a bad ass.
First time anyone has actually put Mandani on his heels https://t.co/0VyRYNyICT
— Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) November 22, 2025
THEATER KID QUIVERS:
Jack looked like a bad ass.
First time anyone has actually put Mandani on his heels https://t.co/0VyRYNyICT
— Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) November 22, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.