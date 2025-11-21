HENCE THE RECENT WHIRLWIND TOUR OF TV NEWS SHOWS: US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign after fallout with Trump. “Greene said on Friday that she was resigning from her position and that her last day in office will be January 5, with her announcement coming after a public fallout with President Donald Trump.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.