OLD AND BUSTED: 12 Angry Men.

The New Hotness? ‘It defies logic:’ Dallas County’s first fentanyl dealing conviction tossed. Why? No proof of 12 jurors at trial.

The Dallas-based Fifth Court of Appeals has tossed Dallas County’s first conviction for fentanyl drug dealing because there’s no proof in the trial record that there were actually 12 jurors.

In April, a jury convicted Richard Leal of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

“It defies logic that neither the trial judge, nor the bailiff, nor the court reporter, nor either party noticed throughout the entire trial that the jury box was missing a twelfth juror,” Justice Mike Lee wrote. “…Logic dictates there must have been twelve jurors; otherwise, someone would have said something about the empty seat in the jury box. But the record reflects the seating of eleven jurors, nothing more. And on appeal, the record matters.”