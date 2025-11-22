THE INTERNET CAN LOCATION-CHECK YOUR ASS:
He made this post when it was 65 degrees (at night, 80 during the day) in Gaza.
And then three days later, we find out he’s actually in Poland.
It’s all fake. Always has been. https://t.co/08pkA4ptZn
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 22, 2025
More:
Breaking: @elonmusk just turned on the location spotlight and the entire “Gaza resident” influencer industry & fake IDF soldier industry just imploded.
Turns out the “eyewitness in Rafah living under bombardment” has been live-tweeting from a comfy flat in Islamabad while the… pic.twitter.com/qx0fWbH2Bj
— Faerie 🧡 (@LiquidFaerie) November 22, 2025
More to come?