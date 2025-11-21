GREAT MOMENTS IN CLIMATE CHANGE:
Not surprisingly, California refuses to release the climate change from custody: Man accused of sparking Palisades Fire will not be released from custody.
Here’s the climate change’s booking photo from last month:
GREAT MOMENTS IN CLIMATE CHANGE:
Not surprisingly, California refuses to release the climate change from custody: Man accused of sparking Palisades Fire will not be released from custody.
Here’s the climate change’s booking photo from last month:
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.