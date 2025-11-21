DISPATCHES FROM MR. KISS KISS FANG FANG: Eric Swalwell Runs for California Governor. Comedy Ensues.

Swalwell says he is ready to bring the fight home. The only question is which home. Californians are still trying to figure out where he actually lives, since his mortgage filings seem far more confident about Washington than California. Hard to govern a state when your paperwork thinks you are a part-time resident with a full-time East Coast hobby.

California is a beautiful but battered state, filled with people who deserve an actual leader. Someone who shows up, tells the truth, and does the work. What they do not need is another politician who treats public office like a personal spotlight. Or a man who seems more interested in pleasing cable news bookers than solving real problems. California has seen enough of that kind of nonsense.