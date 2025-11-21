IT’S TIME FOR VICTORIA TAFT’S West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Conservatives Come to U of O and Campus Employee Organizes a Mob

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, where this week you’ll see an excerpt from our first edition of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ podcast.

Also inside:

There are surprising numbers on public sentiment for an anti-gas tax petition from woke Portland.

The University of Oregon gets a visit from conservatives, and it may not work out very well for the university.

The feds make a move on the accused Pacific Palisades fire setter case.

And, “Forget it, Jake. It’s Chinatown.”

Let’s GO!