DISPATCHES FROM THE PERMANENT BIPARTISAN FUSION PARTY: Rachel Maddow attending Dick Cheney’s funeral sparks social media frenzy.
Liberal MS NOW host Rachel Maddow went viral Thursday after she was spotted at the funeral of former Vice President Dick Cheney.
Maddow, who once called Cheney “the maestro of terror politics,” was seen in the pews of Washington National Cathedral sitting next to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Two seats over was veteran Democratic strategist James Carville.
The image of Maddow appearing at Cheney’s memorial service caught many by surprise.
But it probably shouldn’t have:
Maddow's career as a commentator began during Bush/Cheney, when she'd frequently compare Cheney to the worst monsters in history (I was on her programs when she said it).
For so many liberals, Cheney is now rehabilitated despite regretting nothing: solely for opposing Trump: https://t.co/5ZMOg7HKHD
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 20, 2025
(Classical reference in headline.)