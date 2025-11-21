SERIOUSLY LONG-RANGE FIRES: The time to move ICBMs from the Air Force to the Army is now.

First, as Wilsbach’s message indicates, silo-based missiles are simply not core to the Air Force identity or mission, and they never will be. With a fleet of aircraft that is the oldest and smallest it has ever been, the nation needs an Air Force that is laser-focused on restoring and expanding US airpower — not managing a missile force.

Second, the missileer career field has no natural synergy with the rest of the Air Force and is increasingly orphaned and disconnected. Missile operators and maintainers train and work separately from the rest of the service, and gain experience that does not translate well to airborne missions or most senior leadership roles in the Air Force. Combined with an ICBM force that has been shrinking since the end of the Cold War, the missileer career field has chronic morale problems, limited promotion opportunities, and an unsustainable size — issues documented repeatedly over the past 30 years.

Third, because its missile fields are widely dispersed, the Air Force currently sustains a fleet of utility helicopters it does not otherwise need to fly crews between silos — along with helicopter pilots, maintainers, security forces, and training pipelines unique to the ICBM mission. At a time of shrinking force structure and financial pressures, maintaining a separate fleet of aircraft and supporting career fields just to protect the ICBMs seems wasteful.

In contrast, the Army already operates all of the nation’s other land-based missiles, including the military’s only other silo-based missiles — the ground-based interceptors at Fort Greely, Alaska, and Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. Long-range fires is a growing and highly valued Army mission, and Army personnel in ICBM jobs would build skills better aligned with other jobs in the Army. Moreover, the Army already has the utility helicopters and force structure needed to take on the ICBM security mission more effectively and efficiently than the Air Force. The ICBM mission is a natural fit for the Army.