ROBERT SPENCER: Dem Congressional Candidate Hates Nashville With a Passion, Wants to Represent It In Congress.
To be fair, that attitude has been pretty common since at least Obama.
ROBERT SPENCER: Dem Congressional Candidate Hates Nashville With a Passion, Wants to Represent It In Congress.
To be fair, that attitude has been pretty common since at least Obama.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.