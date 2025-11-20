HOME RULE WAS A MISTAKE: House Passes CLEAN DC Act to Repeal ‘Anti-Police’ Legislation.

The CLEAN Act aims to repeal the D.C. Council’s Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022, which imposed sweeping restrictions on law enforcement in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) sponsored the bill in the House, while Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is carrying identical legislation in the Senate.

The House bill passed by a vote of 233-190, with 20 Democrats crossing the aisle to side with Republicans. The Senate version remains in the committee process.