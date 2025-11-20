SHUT UP, THEY EXPLAINED: The conservative op-ed the Texas A&M student paper refused to publish.

Dear Anonymous Professor:

You are profoundly detached from the real issues affecting us, our families, our country, and the world today.

We are the most depressed, anxious, suicidal, obese, addicted, and indebted generation in American history, and the first to be worse off than our parents. We are forced to take pointless courses, buy outrageously expensive textbooks for information freely available online, and serve as a captive audience in a system where everyone—from publishers, administrators, and banks to professors like you—profits while we drown in debt.

The numbers don’t lie: almost 40% of students drop out, burdened by loans but no degree. Half of those who graduate end up in jobs that never required a degree in the first place. A bachelor’s degree has become a $100,000 high school diploma.

What caused this collapse, you ask?

You and your ideologies did. You are no longer educating us to build, compete, and lead. You are indoctrinating us to deconstruct, resent, and surrender.