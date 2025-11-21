YES, PLEASE: McMahon calls on Congress to codify ‘hard reset’ at Education Department.

She went on to speak about the announcement this week of six interagency deals made between the Education Department and other federal agencies to transfer out some of the responsibilities of legally mandated programs.

The deals were made with the departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Interior and State, moving entities such as the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, which is headed to Labor, and the Indian Education Program, which will be moved to Interior.

A senior agency official said the Education Department would still be in charge of oversight while the other departments would largely take over administration of grants.

“I’ve talked to dozens of members of Congress to explain to them exactly what we’re doing, to bring them up to speed and to say to them, ‘Look, when we have completed some of these transfers that work incredibly well, then we will be looking to Congress to codify those,’” McMahon said Thursday.