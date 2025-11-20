UGH: Idiocratic education.

The University of California system went “test-free” five years ago. SAT and ACT scores aren’t considered in admissions. The percentage of new students who can’t meet high school — or middle school — standards soared.

At UC San Diego, where remedial math enrollment went from 30 in 2020 to 900 this year, a tutor said students can’t think their way through a word problem.

“We call it quantitative literacy, just knowing which fraction is larger or smaller, that the slope is positive when it is going up,” Janine Wilson, the chair of the undergraduate economics program at UC Davis, told Horowitch. “We are just seeing many folks without that capability.”

Students seem to think they don’t need to learn math, said Maria Emelianenko, chair of George Mason University’s math department. AI will do it for them.

“Who is going to trust somebody who got a degree in airline engineering who doesn’t know how to think through a problem without a computer telling them the answer?” Brian Conrad, a Stanford math professor, said. “The premise that foundational ideas don’t need to be learned anymore is a recipe for idiocracy.”

Horowitch points to several culprits for the decline in achievement, starting with the distractions caused by smartphones in schools, and the federal government’s weakening of accountability measures.