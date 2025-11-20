CHANGE YOU CAN BELIEVE IN:
Thank you for sharing your story. People underestimate how much of an improvement that accessibility tech makes for society.
— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 20, 2025
CHANGE YOU CAN BELIEVE IN:
Thank you for sharing your story. People underestimate how much of an improvement that accessibility tech makes for society.
— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 20, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.