NIXON’S THE ONE, NOW MORE THAN EVER! Is This Nixon Redux?

Both Nixon and Trump made taking on the Washington establishment their top domestic policy priority.

Writers and pundits are increasingly comparing Donald Trump to another Republican president who governed several decades ago: Richard Nixon. In the past, these comparisons would have been offered primarily by President Trump’s detractors. But for many on the right these days, being compared to Richard Nixon is an honor rather than a criticism. As Michael Knowles observed last week in a speech at the Nixon Library, there has been a “major reputational rehabilitation” of Richard Nixon over the past decade among conservatives.

Which is nothing compared to the major reputational rehabilitation Nixon already received from the left, to bash a prior generation of Republican presidents.

(After he leaves office, Trump will receive his own reputational upgrade from the left to similarly bash future Republican presidents, which will be hysterical to watch.)