OCEANIA HAS ALWAYS BEEN AT WAR WITH THE GENDER CULT: Never Forget What They Stood For: The Left Enters the ‘Feigned Ignorance’ Phase of Gender Cultism.

Just watch. In time, Joy is going to pretend she never pushed for all the insanity she pushed for, night after night. As will virtually every Democrat. https://t.co/iSbM21UhE2 — Billboard Chris 🌎 (@BillboardChris) November 19, 2025

[Patton] Oswalt and Reid are just two examples, but we are going to see a LOT more of this from others on the left, both in media and in politics. We must not let them get away with it. Oswalt’s tweet history includes making jokes about NAMBLA, and Reid (before she was fired) accused opposing the mutilation and sterilization of children to Nazi Germany — because, of course, she did.

Not only that, but a couple of years ago, Reid infamously declared the simple question, ‘What is a woman?’ to be a right-wing conspiracy.

And from last year: MSNBC’s Joy Reid defends underage gay porn for children… but posted homophobic blogs.

Are we sure she did all that, or were all these clips and links planted by her now-legendary homophobic time-traveling hackers?