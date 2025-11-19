CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Expert Witness: ATF Prosecuted Collector Because He Didn’t Have an FFL.

Georgia gunsmith and technical specialist Len Savage is an expert witness who has been involved in 29 federal court cases over a 20-year span. He has been hired by defense attorneys, federal public defenders and sometimes the U.S. Department of Justice, which last asked him to verify government testing at $175 per hour.

Savage’s firm, Historic Arms, LLC, is a leading source for semi-auto Bren light machineguns and other unique items, and he also repairs full-auto weapons. “I haven’t had to testify in many, many years,” he said. “The last time I was summoned to examine the government’s evidence they dismissed the case.”

Savage has closely followed the ATF’s treatment of Patrick “Tate” Adamiak. “I am familiar with Tate’s case and I have even spoken to him,” Savage said Monday. “Was this a legit charge? Nope. This was part of Joe Biden’s anti-gun agenda. They were going after everything during that time period. They went after pistol braces—they went after everything you can imagine.”

Adamiak is just starting the third year of his 20-year federal prison sentence. A series of more than 30 stories revealed that none of the charges he faced were based on any actual violations. All were made up by the ATF.