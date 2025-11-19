IT MIGHT BE A BUBBLE, BUT IT LOOKS LIKE IT HAS MORE LIFE IN IT: Nvidia beats earnings expectations, even as bubble concerns mount. “Nvidia’s sales grew 62% year-over-year to $57 billion in the October quarter, ahead of the $54.9 billion Wall Street had projected, signaling that demand for AI chips remains strong even as more questions emerge about whether returns from the technology will keep up with the pace of infrastructure investments. It posted profits of $31.9 billion, up 65% from the year-ago quarter and also slightly above expectations.”