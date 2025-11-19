THE ENEMY WITHIN: Mossad unveils network of Hamas terror infrastructure across Europe.

A network of Hamas terror-affiliated infrastructure across Europe was exposed by the Mossad, the spy agency said on Wednesday, as it revealed the prolonged investigation it had conducted with European intelligence and law enforcement to thwart planned attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets.

The Mossad said that already in September, it had assisted European authorities in identifying Mahmoud Naim – the son of a top Hamas official, Basem Naim, who is himself a senior adviser to Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya – as the orchestrator of this overall plot. According to the Mossad, Naim had met with his father in Qatar to facilitate the ploy, illustrating that Hamas, at its highest levels, was sponsoring terrorist schemes.

Hamas officials in Turkey have also been involved.

Since Hamas’s October 7 massacre, the terrorist organization has accelerated efforts to build cells and logistics in Europe, mirroring the activity of Iran and its proxies. The Mossad said it continues to disrupt “dozens” of varying attack plots worldwide regularly as part of Israel’s overseas counterterrorism mandate.

It credited “close, persistent cooperation” with European services for recent breakthroughs and said efforts are ongoing.