IT’S COME TO THIS: Female reporter who slammed Hollywood for thinking female reporters sleep with sources accused of sleeping with sources.

If you don’t follow the professional journalism class, you might not know how funny this is.

Possibly a few; read the whole thing. But then, perhaps Nuzzi is having second thoughts about the profession she stumbled into when that whole pop star thing went bust: Olivia Nuzzi, teen-pop sensation.

Rather than envisioning who sent pictures of what to whom, or getting jealous of a brainworm, Cockburn has found himself nostalgic. He’s casting his mind back to 2009, back when Nuzzi sought attention in a more innocent fashion: as an aspiring teen-pop starlet. Her MySpace page showcasing her singing talents as “Livvy” has unfortunately been deleted, but one enthusiast archived it so fans can at least see what it looked like. “Livvy is a sixteen year old singer, songwriter and actress,” the page reads. “A former Wilhelmina model, she has appeared in various commercials, films, television programs and print ads since her start in the business at the age of five.” A child star… she never stood a chance. The page begins with Nuzzi’s trademark modesty: The day that Madonna released “Erotica”

The day that Andy Warhol made his first film

The day that Freddie Mercury sang his last note

The day that Judy Garland conceived Liza Minnelli

The day that Britney Spears told you to hit it one more time

The day that Cher first met a sequin

The day that Candy Darling took her last breath

The day that Mick Jagger first strut across a stage

The day that Pamela Anderson was introduced to silicone

The day that David Bowie sang “Lady Stardust”

The day that Michael Jackson first slipped on a white glove

… was the day that Livvy was born

Audio of one her recordings can be heard here — if you dare: “Nuzzi wrote a song called ‘Jailbait’ and it’s about what you think it’s about.”