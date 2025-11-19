I’M PRETTY SURE JOHN FRANKENHEIMER INTENDED SEVEN DAYS IN MAY TO BE A WARNING, NOT A HOW-TO GUIDE: Call It Insurrection.

Democrats have committed many outrages in their war against Donald Trump, and indeed against Republicans, going back to the time when Obama’s intelligence community began spying against media figures and the United States Senate.

Few people seem to recall that the CIA was spying on the Senate Intelligence Committee as it investigated abuses, or that it bugged the phone of James Rosen and hacked Sharyl Attkisson’s laptop. There were so many abuses during Trump’s term, up to and including lying to the FISA court to illegally spy on Trump’s associates, leaking false information to the media, and #resist lawful orders of the president.

Remember all those stories celebrating the #resistance?

For me, among all the evil things done that undermined our Republic, perhaps the worst betrayal was General Mark Milley’s admission that he collaborated with the Chinese, promising to inform them of any moves President Trump made that might threaten them.

When Democrats talk about “democracy,” they simply mean rule by the Democrats.