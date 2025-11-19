I’M PRETTY SURE JOHN FRANKENHEIMER INTENDED SEVEN DAYS IN MAY TO BE A WARNING, NOT A HOW-TO GUIDE: Call It Insurrection.
Democrats have committed many outrages in their war against Donald Trump, and indeed against Republicans, going back to the time when Obama’s intelligence community began spying against media figures and the United States Senate.
Few people seem to recall that the CIA was spying on the Senate Intelligence Committee as it investigated abuses, or that it bugged the phone of James Rosen and hacked Sharyl Attkisson’s laptop. There were so many abuses during Trump’s term, up to and including lying to the FISA court to illegally spy on Trump’s associates, leaking false information to the media, and #resist lawful orders of the president.
Remember all those stories celebrating the #resistance?
For me, among all the evil things done that undermined our Republic, perhaps the worst betrayal was General Mark Milley’s admission that he collaborated with the Chinese, promising to inform them of any moves President Trump made that might threaten them.
When Democrats talk about “democracy,” they simply mean rule by the Democrats.
This is insurrection. https://t.co/D8yKfnw5dR
— Chart Westcott (@ChartWestcott) November 19, 2025
This latest video from Democrats encouraging intelligence and military officials to disobey orders with which they disagree is an extension of this principle.
Related:
If the dems calling for insurrection doesn't tell you how desperate they are after losing the shutdown battle and whatever little leverage they had left, I can't help you. The Resistance is dead. It's dead, Jim. It's so dead, that the dems are now calling for a revolt and…
— unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) November 19, 2025
Flashback: Glenn’s 2016 paper on military coups in the United States.