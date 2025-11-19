CHRISTIAN TOTO: Franchise Fail: Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ Can’t Move Climate Change Needle.

The Oscar-winner has dedicated more than a decade to a film franchise promoting a healthier environment.

The “Avatar” saga is one long, extended hug for Mother Earth. The environment is near and dear to Cameron’s heart. He’s spoken tirelessly against Climate Change, embraced a vegan lifestyle and hoped the public wouldn’t hold his eco-hypocrisy against him.

It’s why he has spent so many years, and endless Hollywood resources, warning us to heed his Climate Change worries.

No regrets. At least, not yet.

“I’ve justified making ‘Avatar’ movies to myself for the last 20 years, not based on how much money we made, but on the basis that hopefully it can do some good. It can help connect us. It can help connect us to our lost aspect of ourself that connects with nature and respects nature and all those things. … Do I think that movies are the answer to our human problems? No, I think they’re limited because people sometimes just want entertainment and they don’t want to be challenged in that way. I think ‘Avatar’ is a Trojan horse strategy that gets you into a piece of entertainment, but then works on your brain and your heart a little bit in a way.”

That strategy isn’t working, apparently.