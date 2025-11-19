TDS IS REAL… REAL EXPENSIVE: ‘What has Become of Us’: Rosie O’Donnell May Have Just Handed Trump a Golden Defamation Lawsuit. “I have previously expressed skepticism over some defamation cases against the media brought by President Donald Trump under existing case law. However, comedian Rosie O’Donnell may have supplied the President with a another defamation case if she cannot back up sensational claims made against the President to her 2.9 million TikTok followers. She states as a fact that the President is an ‘adjudicated rapist’ and settled child abuse cases.”