MAMDANI-ENDORSEE FINDS IT REPREHENSIBLE TO APOLOGIZE FOR ‘A TERROR ATTACK THAT A COUPLE PEOPLE DID:’

Remember back in 2022 when Rep. Ilhan Omar was speaking to a gathering of CAIR and referred to 9/11 as the day that “some people did something” ? Now, a woman whom New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani, whose father’s second cousin was afraid to wear a hijab on the subway because of that something, has endorsed for the New York State Assembly a woman who describes 9/11 as “a terror attack that a couple people did.” We wonder 1) how old she was on September 11, 2001, and 2) what university she graduated from, because she hits all the talking points: capitalism, racism, white supremacy, colonialism, etc. And why should anyone apologize for 9/11 when America and the West haven’t apologized for all of the genocides they’ve caused?

Good and hard, Fun City:

Meet Aber Kawas.

Zohran Mamdani just endorsed her for a New York State Assembly seat in Queens.

Here is Kawas saying 9-11 was America's fault because of our "system of capitalism, racism, white supremacy and islamophobia." pic.twitter.com/hqXxc1Q4S0

— Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 18, 2025