KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Dems’ Nasty Civil War Is Safe From Any Mainstream Media Scrutiny. “At the moment, Democrats are a fractious hot mess. They’re more bad reality show audition than functioning political party these days. Leadership in both the Senate and the House is weaker than gas station toilet paper. The kids are definitely not all right. After Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer led the Democrats into a government shutdown showdown that they weren’t going to win in any of the alternative universes they occupy, some are looking to shake things up.”