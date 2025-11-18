FINISH THE JOB: Report Says Trump to Announce Long Overdue Dismantling of Education Dept. “The Post talked to three unnamed (naturally) sources, two of whom (and let’s hope they are reliable) say that six offices in the Department of Education will move to other agencies. The overall goal here (tee hee) is to dismantle the Education Department as much as legally possible when only Congress has the ultimate authority to close it entirely.”