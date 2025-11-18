THEY’RE JUST DOING THE TRAFFICKING JOBS AMERICANS WON’T DO: Deported Couple Accused Of Running ‘Barbaric’ Sex Ring After Sneaking Back Into US.

A husband and wife duo accused of running a sophisticated sex ring in Louisiana are previously deported illegal migrants with lengthy rap sheets. Murillo Lazano-Vargas and Zabdi Danea Guzman-Diaz were apprehended by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office earlier in November on charges related to the promotion of prostitution, human trafficking by force and pandering, according to local outlet WAFB. The married couple are Mexican nationals who are not only living in the U.S. unlawfully, but had already been deported from the country before returning to allegedly launch their illicit brothel enterprise, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). “On November 6, ICE Homeland Security Investigations executed a search and arrest warrant for a human trafficking and sexual exploitation investigation,” a DHS spokesperson stated to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “HSI Law enforcement rescued three victims of these barbaric criminals.”

Plus: “The back-to-back sex ring busts follow GOP Gov. Jeff Landry’s signing of a partnership agreement with ICE earlier this year that empowers Louisiana law enforcement agencies to enforce federal immigration laws.”

Sanctuary cities and states, meanwhile, provide actual sanctuary for criminals like these