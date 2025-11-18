YES, PLEASE: SCOTUS Must Stop Mail-In Voting Madness.

One of the suppurating sores that still bedevil our body politic in the aftermath of COVID-19 is the ongoing abuse of mail-in voting. Absentee ballots have long been available to a small number of voters, of course. But, during the pandemic, many states used public safety as a pretext to dramatically expand eligibility for mail-in voting and to extend the deadlines for receiving these ballots. Now, at least 30 states continue to count such votes long after Election Day has come and gone. This inevitably creates concerns about election integrity. Consequently, it was only a matter of time before the U.S. Supreme Court would be required to decide if post-election vote counting violates federal law.

This is why the Court quietly added Watson v. Republican National Committee to its docket last week. In 2020, Mississippi passed “emergency” legislation requiring election officials to accept absentee ballots “postmarked on or before the date of the election and received by the registrar no more than five (5) business days after the election.” Long after the pandemic had ended, Mississippi inexplicably made that post-election deadline permanent. Thus, in 2024, the RNC and the Mississippi Republican Party went to federal court to challenge the statute. The U.S. district court judge ruled against them.

The RNC subsequently won, however, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Mississippi appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which agreed to take up the case.