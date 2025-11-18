MODERN PROBLEMS: Tesla safety driver falls asleep during passenger’s robotaxi ride. “In fact, the safety driver fell asleep three times during the ride, which took place a little over a week ago, according to Reddit user ohmichael. In his post, which contains a 12-second clip of a man sleeping and then waking in the front seat of a moving Tesla, the poster says he contacted Tesla to report this behavior but never heard back.”
