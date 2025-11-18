November 18, 2025

THIS:

Going back at least to the Obama years, China’s most important export might not have been cheap consumer goods, but deflation.

Xi has gotten even more aggressive with exports, trying to keep his economy afloat. While I’m not always a huge fan of them, tariffs are the necessary defense mechanism to Beijing’s mercantilism-on-steroids.

Plus, we need to re-shore vital industries.

Posted at 1:29 pm by Stephen Green