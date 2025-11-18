GOOD AND HARD, FUN CITY: Zohran Mamdani Just Declared NYC a City of…What?

Mamdani declares New York “is a city of international law,” and as such, “he will do whatever he can to enforce the international arrest warrant against PM Netanyahu if he visits New York, even if it is during a visit to the UN General Assembly.”

"I believe this is a city of international law" well, it's not. it's a city of american law, and in this country if a lunatic marxist theater kid attempts to arrest a foreign head of state he simply goes to prison. hope this helps. https://t.co/So2xYpdQCr — Mike Solana (@micsolana) November 17, 2025

As Hugo Timms writes at Spiked, “The theatre kids are threatening to run the show now. We better get ready for more second-rate scripts.”

Even Bill Maher can figure out where this is headed: Socialism ‘will f**k you:’ Bill Maher warns Democrats the radical left is leading party to ruin.