JUDGEMENT OF NUREMBERG: The film Nuremberg is almost unforgivable.

● The sub-Dynasty style soap dialogue. For example: ‘Ah’m gonna put Hermann Goering on the stand and ah’m gonna make him tell the world what he did!’ A story like this, ideally, demands a respect for the facts, a verbatim approach where possible and a sober, low-key dynamic. The more you amp it up, the more grotesque it potentially becomes.

● The heavy handed MAGA references. Near the end of the film someone says – or rather shouts – something like: ‘EVIL DOESN’T HAVE TO WEAR A UNIFORM FOR YOU TO KNOW IT’S EVIL!’ Yes, Trump has his flaws. But comparing his administration with the Third Reich is, as even his enemies would surely acknowledge, moronically reductive.

● The ‘Allo ‘Allo! style accents. (E.g. Goering: ‘I em going to es-cape zee hengmen’s noose!’ If only the director had followed the example of Kenneth Branagh’s Conspiracy, about the 1942 Wannsee conference, when Nazi officials discussed details of the Final Solution. Branagh, wisely, told the actors to use English accents as he feared that giving it loads of ‘zis’ and ‘zat’ would be distracting. As a result the film worked well. It became relatable, bureaucratic and, as Hannah Arendt might have said, chillingly banal.