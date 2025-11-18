AN IMPORTANT MESSAGE FROM CP:

So I'm going to show you under the skirt. The below screen shot shows my last few X payouts. Full transparency.

Look, people need to understand how this works.

More:

I don’t do this for a living, I have an actual full-time job that is not X, I never ragebait, I never engagement farm and I always just shoot straight with what I think is happening.

I know ~250,000 followers sounds like a lot, but it’s really not. Not when you consider how many accounts have millions of followers.

Now look at what they pay me and multiply that exponentially for the really big accounts who, BTW, are also raking in dough on YouTube, podcasts, TikTok, etc.

So next time you get fed some theory about “I know who really killed Charlie Kirk” or “Trump is an Epstein pedo” or, really, anything else that is fringe and conspiratorialist and inflammatory, realize that those people really don’t care about you or the truth.

They only care about the money.

You have been warned. This is my public service message for the day.