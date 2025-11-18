HEH:

When I retire, I'm going to reverse mortgage the homestead to some private equity buyer and live like an absolute king, just to make sure the house won't be available for purchase to some whiney retard who would have been happy to see me thrown out of it for their own benefit. https://t.co/lKkJwNz7RO — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) November 17, 2025

System-builders never seem to take into account that the first thing people do with a new system is figure out how to game it.

This is also known as the Law of Unintended Consequences, and it’s as immutable as the Law of Gravity.