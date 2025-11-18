MARK PULLIAM: Are Blue States (and Rogue Judges) Itching for a Civil War? “What else could explain their brazen defiance and rebellion, calculated to cause chaos and division?”

Civil society is how humans escape from the anarchy and predation of the state of nature. Public safety is, therefore, the primary goal of government. This requires laws to protect our rights, and law enforcement to make sure that the laws are obeyed and offenders are punished. It should come as no surprise, therefore, that insurrectionists seeking to overthrow or de-stabilize a democratically-elected government focus on promoting law-breaking and undermining law enforcement. This is exactly what left-wing Democrats are doing by creating “sanctuaries” for illegal aliens; suspending enforcement of laws against drugs, vagrancy, petty theft, prostitution, etc.; de-funding the police; and installing Soros-funded prosecutors, who thwart the enforcement of laws.

Opening our national borders, restricting gun ownership, providing shelter for illegal aliens, condoning urban lawlessness, refusing to punish criminals, and punishing self-defense all represent the left’s campaign to undermine the rule of law and create anarchy, chaos, and fear—leaving confused citizens clamoring for change. The left also seeks to create a constituency of moochers dependent on the welfare state, who will eventually demand socialism to provide for their needs. This is sometimes referred to as the Cloward-Piven strategy.

With this in mind, the motivation for the soft-on-crime policies in blue states and blue cities (and the open-borders agenda of the Biden administration) becomes crystal clear. Blue city mayors actively encourage crime as a strategy to create chaos, induce a sense of helplessness, and foster submission to a cradle-to-grave welfare state. The fruits of this strategy are apparent in the election of avowed socialists in New York City and Seattle. The Democrat Party is becoming indistinguishable from socialism, so the rest of the blue cities, especially Chicago, are well on their way to joining NYC and Seattle.

But it begins with creating an epidemic of crime.